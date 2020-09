Marvin and Marian Page

A private family memorial service for Melvin L. Page, 95, who passed away May 1, and Marian R. Page, 93, who passed away July 24, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at First Presbyterian Church. Committal services with military honors will follow in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park. Live-stream is available at https://youtu.be/INIwGQLutW0. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.