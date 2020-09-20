Ronald Heineck

Ronald Heineck passed away at the Tomah VA Hospice Center Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. He was born to Harrison and Ardelle Heineck Jr., Feb. 1, 1946, in Lacrosse. Ron was a four year veteran of the U.S. Navy, receiving three awards for service in the Vietnam conflict on the cruiser USS Boston CA-69. Ron was a long term employee of Fort McCoy, from which he retired in 2010. He is survived by his brother, Timothy of Black River Falls. Coulee Region Cremation Group is assisting the family.