Leonard Joseph Ambrose

Leonard Joseph Ambrose, 89, of La Crosse passed away peacefully in his home Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. He was born in La Crosse, May 25, 1931, to Joseph and Eva (Flottmeyer) Ambrose. On Oct. 5, 1957, he married Betty Jane Vatland and they were together for 41 years, until her passing away in 1999. He married Elizabeth Oldenburg Oct. 22, 2004.

After graduating from Aquinas High School in 1949, Lenny served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean war. He then enjoyed a 31-year career with the U.S. Postal Service, retiring in 1993. As someone who always stayed busy, he volunteered his time delivering Meals on Wheels for 21 years. Retirement suited Lenny well, as it gave him more time to spend doing the things he loved. A few of those included regularly traveling to Canada, to go fishing with his sons, grandson, and many friends. He also frequently hunted with friends, enjoyed the outdoors at the family cabin, and played a few rounds of golf. In the winter months, he enjoyed traveling to California, to visit his sister and her family.

Leonard is survived by his wife of 16 years, Elizabeth; his sons, Dave (Vicki), Steve (Diane), and Paul (Leslie) Ambrose; a sister, Kathleen Brady; a sister-in law, Jean Ambrose; grandchildren, Leah (Charlie) Vogt, Joseph, Jacob, and Michael Ambrose. He is further survived by his stepchildren, Harold (Laura) Oldenburg, and Heather (Jeff) Hutschenreuter; brothers-in-law, Butch (Kathy) Luedke, and Donald (Louise) Luedke; sister-in-law, Phyllis Luedke; stepgrandson, Jake (Mikala) Hutschenreuter; six stepgrandchildren; and six stepgreat-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Betty; brothers, Tom and Richard Ambrose; brother-in-law, Richard Brady; brothers-in-law, James and Rex Luedke; stepdaughter, Beth Henthorn; and his dog, Lucy.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery, N1137 Bloomer Mill Road, La Crosse. The Rev. Peter Raj will officiate.

