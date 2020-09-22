Elizabeth A. Keppel

Elizabeth A. Keppel, 84, died peacefully at her home in La Crosse on September 20, 2020. Liz was born to Walter and Mary (Kierce) Drendel Nov. 10, 1935, in La Crosse. She graduated from La Crosse Aquinas High School in 1953.

It was bowling that first paired Liz and her husband, Karlton K. Keppel, in the mid-1950s. They were married June 4, 1960, at Blessed Sacrament Church in La Crosse.

Liz is survived by her daughter, Kathryn Keppel of Wauwatosa, Wis,; her son, Kurt Keppel of La Crosse; an her son and daughter-in-law, Kory and Tanya Keppel of La Crosse; and her four grandsons, who brought her tremendous joy, Kyle, Aidan, Kole and A.J. Keppel. She also is survived by her special cousin, Rita Murphy of Yorkville, Ill.; and many loved nieces, nephews and friends.

Liz was preceded in death by her husband, Karl; her infant granddaughter, Alyssa Keppel; her parents, Walter and Mary Drendel; her brother and sister-in-law, Gerald and Beatrice Drendel; her brother, James Drendel; and her sister-in-law; Mary E. Tracy.

A Mass of Resurrection will be held at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 24, at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in La Crosse, with the Most Reverend Steven Kachel, presiding. Friends may call beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the church. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 23, at Dickinson Funeral Home, 401 Main St., Onalaska. The Mass will also be lived streamed at stpatsonalaska.com

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Aquinas Catholic Schools Foundation, 315 South 11th St., La Crosse, Wis., 53213, https:/quinascatholicschools.org/online-giving.

The family extends its deepest gratitude to Dr. Paul Molling for years of compassionate care and the Mayo Hospice staff for their care over the last few months. For a complete obituary and online condolences please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.

Liz was a devoted mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She was the consummate caretaker and taught all of us the importance of always being ready to lend a hand to family and friends who needed help. We will miss her smile, her laugh, her sound advice and her ability to make us feel all is right with the world. "Love you more!"