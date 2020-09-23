Loren William Sawvell

GENOA -- Loren William Sawvell, of Genoa went to be with his Heavenly Father, Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Loren was born in Prairie Du Chien, to Lawrence Jones and Barbara (Bedward) Jones, June 8, 1941. Visitation with family will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at the Bible Baptist Church of Prairie Du Chien. A remembrance of life service will be held at 11 a.m. The Roth Family Cremation Center of Viroqua is serving the family. For a full obituary go to rothfamilycremation.com.