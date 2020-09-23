Dorothy I. (Kunert) Weiland

Dorothy I. (Kunert) Weiland, 93, of La Crosse died Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Caledonia Rehabilitation and Retirement. She was born May 28, 1927, in La Crosse, to Louis and Ida (Dengel) Kunert. She married Edward J. Weiland April 24, 1948, in La Crosse. She is survived by her son, Steven (Vickie) of La Crosse; daughters, Joan Weiland of La Crosse, Kathryn Weiland (Nick Teasley) of Springfield, Tenn., Nancy Weiland of La Crosse, and Julie (Kevin) Seeley of Gaithersburg, Md.; three grandchildren, Megan Gilbertson of Winter Park, Fla., Daniel Gilbertson of Oshkosh, Wis., and Sarah Gilbertson of Milwaukee, Wis.; four stepgrandchildren, Richard Ristow of Onalaska, Dana (John) Greicar of Altoona, Wis., Kaitlyn (Rajay) Graham of Menasha, Wis., and Tyler Seeley of Stockbridge, Wis.; three step-great-grandchildren, Carliegh (Eston) Ramirez, Camille Ristow, and Ethan Greicar; three step-great-great-grandchildren, Walter, Dante, and Esme; one sister, Frieda Schultz of Mishawaka, Ind.; and one sister-in-law, Carol Weiland, Onalaska. She was preceded in death by brothers, Albert and Carl Kunert; and sisters, Laura Thompson, Louise Helke, and Irma Williams. Due to the COVID 19 pandemic, a private Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Mary Mother of the Church. The Rev. Brian Konopa will officiate and burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. There will be no visitation. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to charity of choice in her memory. The Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. For online condolences please visit the funeral home's website at www.jandtfredrickson.com. To view the live stream of her Mass of Christian Burial please visit the parish website at www.mmoclacrosse.org.