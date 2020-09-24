Elaine M Fritz HOLMEN -- Elaine M Fritz, 78, of Holmen passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020. She was born to Eddie and Violet (Nelson) Hancock May 5, 1942, in Camp Douglas. Elaine graduated from Dana College in Lincoln, Neb. with a degree in sociology. Elaine married Marvin Fritz in 1968 and inherited three children who she raised as her own. She is survived by son, Gregory and his wife, Cheryl Fritz; daughter, Gloriane Mayer; and two grandsons, Derek and Brandon Fritz. She was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin; son, Gary; brother, Jim; and son-in-law, Rick. Elaine loved sewing, gardening, and bird watching in her backyard. A private memorial service is being held due to Covid-19 Saturday, Sept. 26. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Parkinson's foundation or Holmen Lutheran Church where she was a member for 50 years. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com .