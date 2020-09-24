James "Jim" L. St. Jacque BOSCOBEL, Wis. -- James "Jim" L. St. Jacque, 75, of Boscobel passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Madison, Wis. He was born April 17, 1945, in Prairie du Chien, the son of Harris and Leone (Yonke) St. Jacque. Jim served in the U.S. Army First Air Cavalry in Vietnam. He built silos for Fennimore Silo and later worked for the City of Prairie du Chien Water Department. He drove semi for Advance United Semi and worked for Aman Seal Coating. He also stayed busy farming on Carlin's Farm. Jim enjoyed fishing and was a longtime member of the Falling Rock Walleye Club. He is survived by his children, Adam (Jennifer) DuCharme, Kim Corpian and Kacey (Jason) McSorley; his sister, Marilyn (Ron) Smethurst; his grandchildren, McKenzie, Kristian, Logan, Nikkole, Brody, Kamryn; great-grandchild, Ryker; nieces and nephews, Rich, Bob, John, Randy, Bill, Dan, Gina, Amy and Tim; a host of dear friends, and his faithful companion, Bucky. He was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Donna Wachuta and Arleen Gillitzer; a grandson, Dalton James DuCharme; his niece, Jeanne Smethurst; along with faithful companions, Benji and Maxi. A private family funeral service will be held at the Garrity Funeral Home Chapel with military honors accorded by the Prairie du Chien Honor Guard. Interment will be in the Calvary Cemetery both in Prairie du Chien. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Crawford County Ridge Runner ATV/UTV Club. www.garrityfuneralhome.com .