Patricia May Torud
1941 - 2020
BORN
June 8, 1941
DIED
September 20, 2020
Patricia May (Kjos) Torud HOLMEN/WHITEHALL -- Patricia May (Kjos) Torud, 79, of Holmen, formerly of Whitehall, passed away with family by her side Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, at Bluffview Memory Care in Holmen after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease. The only daughter of Paul F. and Florence M. (Johnson) Kjos, Patricia was born June 8, 1941. She graduated from Central High School as a member of the class of 1959. Patty was a proud cheerleader for the Central Red Raiders. Patricia married the love of her life, Ardell C Torud June 20, 1959, in La Crosse. Patty and Ardie were blessed with 61 years of marriage, four children, and 10 grandchildren. Her love of family was evident and she loved each of her grandchildren intensely. Patricia waitressed at the City Cafe for 10 years, then she worked at Holtans for 21 years, where she found pride in helping customers. She then moved to EMD for 15 years, and retired in 2007. Patty loved to watch Ardie play many fast pitch games and later spent most of her time being the BEST cheerleader a grandchild could ask for. Patty and Ardie attended an incredible amount of activities and sporting events throughout the years. On Monday nights, you could find her at Midway knocking down the pins, and in her extra free time, Patty was usually putting on miles by walking around town. Those left to cherish Patricia's memory include her husband, Ardell of Holmen; her children and grandchildren, daughter, Pamela (Michael) Thompson and grandchildren, Tyler (friend Haley Shepardson) and Alexis, daughter, Paula (Joseph) Carty and grandchildren, Adam (friend Sarah Gessler), Macy, and Aaron (friend Gabby Lewis), daughter, Penny (Thomas) Beers and grandchildren, Brooklyn, Brynn (friend Cameron Weber), and Branson, and son, Aaron (Karen) Torud and grandchildren, Mitchell (friend Hannah Smith) and Bridget. She is also survived by brothers, Roger (Barbara) Kjos, Gerald (Nancy) Kjos, David (Sandy) Kjos; brother-in-law, Kenneth Giese; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Michael and Rachel Torud. She also has many nieces and nephews left to share in their pleasant memories of Patty. She is preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Florence Kjos; very special brother, Spencer, Kjos; niece, Tammy Zanter;, great-nephew, Adam Zanter; and sister-in-law, Marlys Giese. Services will be held Saturday, Sept. 26. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. at Jack Funeral Home in Whitehall. A private prayer service with family and Pastor Peter Jonas will be held at a different time. A celebration of life for friends and family will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, at the farm
Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
26
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Jack Funeral Homes, Ltd. - Whitehall
35890 So. Abrams St. P.O. Box 577, Whitehall, WI 54773
Patty and i go back a long ways! Me at Logan and her at Central. Her smiling face is what i remember most! May she rest in peace with mom and dad, and of course Spencer. My prayers are with the family. God Bless.
Ted Paulson
Family
September 23, 2020
All my love and deepest sympathies to you all.
Danaca Carr
September 22, 2020
We are so very sorry to hear about Pat.Sending our love and deepest sympathy to you all.Basil and Barb
Basil & Barb Fredrickson
Friend
September 22, 2020
Our sincere sympathy To the family of Pat Torud. Gods peace !
Stanley & Bonnie Johnson
Friend
September 22, 2020
So sorry for your loss. May it comfort you that she rests in peace with our Lord & Saviour. We send our love & sympathy to all the family. From,Kay & Jim Nelson
Kay Nelson
Friend
September 21, 2020