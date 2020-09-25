Menu
Chauncey Robert Gilbertson
1934 - 2020
BORN
August 13, 1934
DIED
September 21, 2020

Chauncey (Chuckie) Robert Gilbertson

Chauncey (Chuckie) Robert Gilbertson, 86, passed away peacefully Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at his home with family by his side. Chuckie was born Aug. 13, 1934, to Mingel and Alma (Hagen) Gilbertson, he was one of 14 children. He graduated from high school and enlisted in the U.S. Army. On April 22, 1961, he married Edna Norup and spent 36 years together before her passing in 1997. To this union brought five children, Robert, Susan, Joseph, Jim and Jeff. He worked at Allis Chalmers and Pacal both in La Crosse.

He enjoyed singing karaoke with Jim, watching games shows and music shows with Robert, going riding with Jeff and visits from Susan. He liked his music, especially a good polka and country music. He could be found watching Brewer and Packer games and had many good friends at the Krazy L and L & M taverns. He also enjoyed bowling, softball, a good game of cards and shaking six-five-four.

Chuckie is survived by his children, Robert, Susan (Steve) Dolan, Jim (Nancy), Jeff. Grandchildren, Tim, Matt, Chris, Kimberly, Travis and Joseph. Great-grandchildren, Dominic, Zack, Brandon, Bella, Serenity, Hailey, Nick and one on the way.

He was preceded in death by wife, Edna; son, Joseph; and brothers and sisters.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at the Schumacher Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse, 200 West Ave. So., with a visitation starting at 9:30. Pastor Curt Blair will officiate. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery. After burial at the cemetery there will be a light lunch at the Krazy L. Chuckie, you will be missed by many. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.



Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
28
Visitation
9:30a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, WI 54601
Sep
28
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, WI 54601
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
3 Entries
I will miss seeing you Chuckie and I will always remember those dances we had at the party’s at the L
Loretta Mooney
Friend
September 24, 2020
Uncle Chauncey, you were always one of my favorite Uncles! You always had time for the kids (usually including me)! You will be greatly missed! I will drop off a turtle from the Sweet Shop at your grave next time I can come home to visit!!!

Love you, your niece Kimie

Robert, Jim, Nancy, Jeff, and Sue, so sad for you all. Prayers for healing from me with Love.
Kim Billings
Family
September 24, 2020
Nancy and Jim, so very sorry to read that your father and father-in-law passed away. Living with you two I’m sure he felt the love. May the memories of him be in your heats forever.
Kathy Cuellar
Friend
September 24, 2020