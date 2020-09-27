George 'Boonie' D. Reynolds

WEST SALEM -- George "Boonie" D. Reynolds, 85, of West Salem passed away Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at the Tomah VA Medical Center. George was born Nov. 2, 1934, and grew up in La Crosse. He joined the Air Force in 1951, serving his country for 20 years, before retiring in 1971, and settling in Onalaska. While stationed in England, he met and married the love of his life, Barbara E. Newstead, in 1956. They remained married until her passing in 2004.

While in the service, George was trained in office machine repair, and was able to make a career with the skills he had gained. George was employed by J & L Office Supply and Emmons-Napp Office Products for many years, before starting his own business, Reynolds Office Machine Repair, in the late 1980s. George was a fair and honest businessman, and a loving family man.

He is survived by his sons, Dwight (Sue) Reynolds and their children, Daniel and Cassie Reynolds; and Edward Reynolds and his children, Nena, Edward II, Amy (Jason Kalember) and Brandon Reynolds; as well as 10 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; parents, Herbert and Nonie (Carter) Reynolds; brothers, Raymond, Kenneth and Herbert (Leroy); sisters, Virginia, Gladys, Hilda, Alma, Grace, Donna and Mary Bell; father and mother-in-law, Harry and Elsie Newstead; daughter-in-law, Raette Reynolds; and granddaughter-in-law, Gina Reynolds.

A memorial service, with military honors will be held at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, in the Veterans Field of Honor at Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery, N1137 Bloomer Mill Rd., La Crosse.

Blaschke & Schneider Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com.