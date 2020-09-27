Margaret Ann (Olson) Winch

Margaret Ann (Olson) Winch, 93, of La Crosse died Thursday, Sept., 24, 2020, at Hill View Health Care in La Crosse. Margaret was born April 23, 1927, to Viggo and Tilda (Fuinreng) Olson, in Houston Cty., Minn. She was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith at the Houston Stone Church.

Margaret graduated from Houston High School in 1945. She went on to earn an associates degree from Luther College, Decorah, Iowa. She received her four year bachelor of science degree from Winona State University in 1963. On Aug. 15, 1953, she married Basil E. Winch, at the Houston Lutheran Church, Houston, Minn. Basil died June 25, 1985.

She was a member of Cross of Christ Lutheran Church and its WELCA organization, Retired Teachers Assoc., American Assoc. of University Women, Lutheran Hospital Auxiliary, First Special Service Force Auxiliary, Order of the Eastern Star, and community and school organizations. Margaret did a lot of solo singing for weddings and funerals. She had the opportunity to sing at the Carnegie Hall in New York, as a young woman.

She lived most of her married life in Hokah and La Crescent, and in 2006, moved to La Crosse.

Margaret is survived by her cousins and in-laws. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and one sister.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, with visitation one hour prior at Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, in Houston. Please leave a memory of Margaret at hofffuneral.com.

Memorials preferred to Cross of Christ Lutheran Church, Stone Church Cemetery, or donor's choice.

"I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race; I have kept the faith. Now there is in store for me the crown of righteousness"… II Timothy 4:7-8