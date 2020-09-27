Inez M. Larson

Inez M. Larson, 95, of La Crosse died Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. She was born Nov. 29, 1924, to Herman and Elsie (Seibrecht) Larson. Inez graduated from Central High School in La Crosse and attended the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse, earning a Master's degree in education. She was employed for many years by the Madison Metropolitan School District, spending much of her teaching career at Lakeview Elementary. Inez spent many summers visiting the family farm near Westby. Upon retirement she returned to La Crosse and resided in the house built by her grandfather.

Survivors include a sister-in-law, Yvonne Larson; a niece, Linda (Tim) Eddy; three great-nieces, Nina, Hannah and Clara Eddy; and a special goddaughter, Shira Busch.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Robert (Dawn) Larson and Kenneth F. Larson.

A private burial will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery in La Crosse. The Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Woodruff Chapel, La Crosse is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent at www.jandtfredrickson.com.