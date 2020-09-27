Menu
Search
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Michael John Stoeffler

Michael John Stoeffler

Michael John Stoeffler

It is with extreme sadness and heavy heart that we announce the passing of a truly unique and special man. A wonderful son, brother, uncle, husband, and friend, Michael John Stoeffler, 63, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Gundersen Health System. He was surrounded by family and friends and his devoted wife, Debbie. Public visitation 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by private Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday, Oct. 1, at Church of the Crucifixion, 423 Second St. S., La Crescent, Minn. Interment immediately following service at Catholic Cemetery, 519 Losey Boulevard, La Crosse. All are invited to join us for a celebration of life at Pettibone Resort, 333 Park Plaza Dr., La Crosse, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with an Irish blessing and toast at 5:30 p.m. Facial covering mandatory, social distancing encouraged. Full obituary, and online condolences, at www.jandtfredrickson.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
1
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Church of the Crucifixion
423 Second St. S., La Crescent, Minnesota
Oct
1
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Pettibone Resort
333 Park Plaza Dr., La Crosse, Wisconsin
Oct
1
Interment
Catholic Cemetery
519 Losey Boulevard, La Crosse, Wisconsin
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.