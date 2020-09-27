Michael John Stoeffler

It is with extreme sadness and heavy heart that we announce the passing of a truly unique and special man. A wonderful son, brother, uncle, husband, and friend, Michael John Stoeffler, 63, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Gundersen Health System. He was surrounded by family and friends and his devoted wife, Debbie. Public visitation 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. followed by private Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday, Oct. 1, at Church of the Crucifixion, 423 Second St. S., La Crescent, Minn. Interment immediately following service at Catholic Cemetery, 519 Losey Boulevard, La Crosse. All are invited to join us for a celebration of life at Pettibone Resort, 333 Park Plaza Dr., La Crosse, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with an Irish blessing and toast at 5:30 p.m. Facial covering mandatory, social distancing encouraged. Full obituary, and online condolences, at www.jandtfredrickson.com.