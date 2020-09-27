Menu
Lois Black
DIED
September 16, 2020

Lois Black

FRENCH ISLAND -- Lois Black, of French Island reached the end of the trail Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. A private family memorial will be held in our favorite spot. For a complete obituary and online guestbook, please visit


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
It has been an honor and a privilege to take care of you and meeting your two kids, Sue and Larry. I am so happy that you loved your cat blanket I made for your birthday. You were totally surprised by the gift. You truly are a gem, and I will miss you. You are now at peace, so ride on sunshine! Love, Maxine
Maxine Althoff
Friend
September 27, 2020