Menu
Search
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Charles J. Smith
1935 - 2020
BORN
October 22, 1935
DIED
September 24, 2020

Charles J. Smith

ONALASKA/DRESBACH, Minn. -- Charles J. Smith, 84, of Onalaska and formerly of Dresbach died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Heartland Hospice in Stevens Point, Wis. He was born Oct. 22, 1935, in Council Bay, Wis., to William and Esther (Engaas) Smith. Charles served with the U.S. Army reserves. He married Ramona Haugen and they later divorced. He married Carole Dickson in 1996 and she preceded him in death Jan. 31, 2020. Charles had owned and operated Gobel Freight Lines. He enjoyed pheasant hunting and going to casinos.

He is survived by three children, Cindy (Jim) Finley of Hopkinsville, Ky., Torey (Laurie) Smith of Brice Prairie, and Steve (Tracy) Smith of Onalaska; three stepchildren, Shari (Waylon) Erdmann of Nodine, Minn., John (Shirley) Hill of Dakota, Minn., and Dave Hill of Wabasha, Minn.; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; and a stepson-in-law, Don Weber of Onalaska. In addition to his wife, Carole, he was preceded in death by a sister, Betty (Don) Bruring; and a brother, Ken (Mae) Smith.

A memorial gathering will be held from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday, Sept. 30, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of Onalaska, 907 Sand Lake Road. A lunch will follow at the Onalaska American Legion. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Memorial Gathering
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services
907 Sand Lake Road, Onalaska, Wisconsin
Funeral services provided by:
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - Onalaska
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.