Charles J. Smith

ONALASKA/DRESBACH, Minn. -- Charles J. Smith, 84, of Onalaska and formerly of Dresbach died Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at Heartland Hospice in Stevens Point, Wis. He was born Oct. 22, 1935, in Council Bay, Wis., to William and Esther (Engaas) Smith. Charles served with the U.S. Army reserves. He married Ramona Haugen and they later divorced. He married Carole Dickson in 1996 and she preceded him in death Jan. 31, 2020. Charles had owned and operated Gobel Freight Lines. He enjoyed pheasant hunting and going to casinos.

He is survived by three children, Cindy (Jim) Finley of Hopkinsville, Ky., Torey (Laurie) Smith of Brice Prairie, and Steve (Tracy) Smith of Onalaska; three stepchildren, Shari (Waylon) Erdmann of Nodine, Minn., John (Shirley) Hill of Dakota, Minn., and Dave Hill of Wabasha, Minn.; 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; and a stepson-in-law, Don Weber of Onalaska. In addition to his wife, Carole, he was preceded in death by a sister, Betty (Don) Bruring; and a brother, Ken (Mae) Smith.

A memorial gathering will be held from 10 a.m. until noon Wednesday, Sept. 30, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of Onalaska, 907 Sand Lake Road. A lunch will follow at the Onalaska American Legion.