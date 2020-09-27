Sally L. Wienke

Sally L. Wienke, 66, of La Crosse passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in her home. She was born April 14, 1954, in La Crosse, to Martin and Mildred (Behm) Holtet. Sally enjoyed fishing, shopping, crocheting and spending time with her family. She loved taking care of the property she lived at by maintaining the flower beds.

Sally is survived by one daughter, Sarah Holtet of La Crosse; two sons, Steve Holtet of La Crosse and Vincent (fiance,' Heidi) Wienke of Winona, Minn.; two grandchildren, Shantell and Seth; one sister, Mary Snider of La Crosse; one brother, Martin Holtet. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Sandra Holtet in infancy and Sherry Nickelson; one brother, John Holtet.

A memorial gathering for Sally will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. S., La Crosse. Social distancing guidelines will be followed and face coverings will be required. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.