Rosemarie Catherine "Rosie" LeJeune

COON VALLEY -- Rosemarie "Rosie" Catherine LeJeune, 90, of Coon Valley passed away peacefully at home Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, with her family by her side.

A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley. Please wear a mask. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Coon Valley. For a complete obituary or to leave a condolence, visit selandsfuneralhome.com. The family would like to thank the Mayo Hospice Care Unit for their help and support during the last weeks of her life.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
30
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Seland Funeral Home
204 Central Ave, Coon Valley, WI 54623
Funeral services provided by:
Seland Funeral Home
