Rosemarie "Rosie" Catherine LeJeune

COON VALLEY -- Rosemarie "Rosie" Catherine LeJeune, 90, of Coon Valley passed away peacefully at home Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, with her family by her side.

A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley. Please wear a mask. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Coon Valley. For a complete obituary or to leave a condolence, visit selandsfuneralhome.com. The family would like to thank the Mayo Hospice Care Unit for their help and support during the last weeks of her life.