Laura Jean Adams

ONALASKA -- Laura Jean Adams, 97, of Onalaska passed away peacefully Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020, at Onalaska Care Center.

She was born near Villisca, Iowa on the family farm June 11, 1923, to Archie Baker and Ruth Jenkins. After her mother died when Laura was three months old, she was raised by her father and extended family until she had the good fortune to have a stepmother, Neola, who raised her and her siblings as her own. She married Robert J. Adams June 9, 1943, in Riverside, Calif. and they enjoyed 51 years of marriage. She grew up during the Great Depression in Red Oak, Iowa, graduating from high school before travelling to California as a young adult. The austere conditions during that time likely shaped her frugality but also brought the family together with countless card games and family gatherings that she continued to enjoy throughout her life. She was a fine example of resilience and kindness.

Laura enjoyed collecting and selling antiques, sewing, golf and bowling and was for many years a member of the Coulee Region Promenaders square dancing group. She always enjoyed playing cards with her friends and family and was an especially wonderful grandmother. She was proud of being a salesperson in the clothing departments at Sears in La Crosse for over 30 years. She loved hosting holidays for the family, Packer games, birthdays, and family gatherings. She liked gambling trips with her friends, and was an active volunteer with her church, First Lutheran Onalaska.

Laura is survived her children, Jerry Adams (Patricia), William Adams (Nancy Monsebroten), and Robert Adams Jr.; grandchildren, Keagan Lovejoy (Brandon), and Brady Adams; siblings, Jack (Rosalie) Baker, Rodney (Judy) Baker, Judy Rebitzke (Peter); sisters-in-law, Allamae Elsen, Geraldine Hefti, Gladys Adams, and Marie Baker; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Laura is preceded in death by her parents, Archie and Ruth; stepmother, Neola Baker; siblings, Helen Shaw (Ted), Frederick Baker (Jane), Robert Baker (Norma), George Baker, Richard Baker (Marie), Mary Baker; and husband, Robert J. Adams.

A burial ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 8, at Oak Grove Cemetery, La Crosse, with Pastor Jason Stanton of First Lutheran Church in Onalaska presiding.

Please social distance due to COVID-19. Family and friends are welcome to attend the service. Guests are asked to meet at the cemetery entrance at 1407 La Crosse St. prior to the service in order to be directed to the gravesite. Condolences may be directed to Coulee Region Cremation Group's website, www.couleecremation.com. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to a local food bank or other charity of choice.