Abbillyne Eve Mitchell
FUNERAL HOME
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory Woodruff Chapel
4239 Mormon Coulee Rd
La Crosse, WI

Abbillyne Eve Mitchell

LA CROSSE - Abbillyne Eve Mitchell, 16, of La Crosse, unexpectedly passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021.

A celebration of Abbillyne's life will be held at 12:30 p.m., Saturday, September 11, 2021, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Woodruff Chapel, 4239 Mormon Coulee Rd., La Crosse. Pastor Debbie King-Quale will officiate. A visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m., until the time of service, Saturday, at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the GoFundMe page for Abbillyne at https://gofund.me/024c1bba

A complete obituary may be found and online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 9, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
11
Visitation
10:30a.m.
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory Woodruff Chapel
4239 Mormon Coulee Rd, La Crosse, WI
Sep
11
Celebration of Life
12:30p.m.
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory Woodruff Chapel
4239 Mormon Coulee Rd, La Crosse, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home and Crematory Woodruff Chapel
