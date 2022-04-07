Adeline V. Stoehr

EASTMAN - Adeline V. Stoehr, aka, Granny, age 89 of Eastman died peacefully on Monday, April 5, 2022, at Soldier's Grove Health Services with her family at her side. She was born October 17, 1932, at the family farm in Crawford County, Wisconsin, the daughter of Joseph and Annie (Heisz) Morovits. Most of her childhood was spent on the family farm on County Road E in Eastman. She and her siblings walked to Citron School, sometimes getting a ride home with passersby. She shared many childhood stories including sharing a bed with her sisters Hazel and Evelyn and skunk hunting with Harry. She attended Seneca High School and won awards in forensics. After high school, she worked at the General Hospital in Prairie du Chien. One night when she was out dancing at the Checkerboard, she met a tall, quiet farmer named Donald Stoehr, whom she married on June 7, 1951. They spent the next 59 years together farming and raising their family. She was a great mother, grandmother, cook, and farmer. She had a great sense of humor and taught her children how to cook, milk cows, and patch overalls. She also passed on her love of reading to her children. Adeline is survived by her children Diane Wilkins, Susan (Randy) Starkey, Teresa Benson, Donna (Rob Donahue) Olson, Linda Moser, Frank (LeDonna), and Margaret (Mike) Schedivy; her siblings Hazel Meoska, Donald (Lavonne) and Alan (Gloria) Morovits; 20 grandchildren, many great and great great-grandcildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and her good friends Cheryl and Gloria. She was preceded in death by her husband Don; her parents; two infant daughters Mary and Joan; her siblings Harry Morovits, Evelyn Scheckel, and Mary Rigdon; and her sons-in-law Dale Wilkins and Benny Benson.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, April 11, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Seneca, WI, Rev. Thomas Huff concelebrating with Msgr. Roger Scheckel, with burial in the church cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Sunday, April 10, 2022, from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. where there will be a rosary at 7:00 P.M. and also at the church on Monday from 10:00 A.M. until the time of services. The Garrity Funeral Home of Prairie du Chien is assisting the family. www.garrityfuneralhome.com