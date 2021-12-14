Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Agnes M. Gianoli
FUNERAL HOME
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home
312 Caroline St
Athens, WI

Agnes M. Gianoli

MARSHFIELD - Agnes M. Gianoli, 95, Athens, died Monday, December 6, 2021, at Marshfield Medical Center-Marshfield from complications of Covid-19.

She was born May 15, 1926, in Marshfield, daughter of the late Joseph and Ottilie (Klein) Burger. On April 19, 1958, she married Charles Gianoli of Genoa at St. John Catholic Church, Wuerzburg. He preceded her in death March 24, 1999.

The Funeral Mass was celebrated at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, December 12, 2021, at St. Anthony Catholic Church, Athens. Rev. George Nelson Graham presided. Burial was in Calvary Cemetery Athens. Visitation was Saturday from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the Peterson/Kraemer Funeral Home, Athens and again on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of services at the church. There was a parish rosary service at 7:00 p.m., Saturday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please honor Agnes's wish that everyone would take the initiative to receive the Covid vaccine to protect fully vaccinated, vulnerable people and make the world a safer place.

Online condolences may be expressed and a complete obituary can be viewed at www.petersonkraemer.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Peterson-Kraemer Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Tracey Andreshak
December 9, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results