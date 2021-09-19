Menu
Alan "Toby" Hanson
Alan "Toby" Hanson

LA CROSSE - Alan "Toby" Hanson, 73, of La Crosse passed away on Wednesday, September 15, 2021 at Gundersen Health System from pancreatic/liver cancer. He was born on July 29, 1948 in La Crosse to Aldor and Beverly (Dennis) Hanson. He graduated from La Crosse Central High School in 1966.

Alan was employed at Trane Company for 34 years until his retirement and was a member of the Trane 25-year club. He enjoyed watching the Packers, Brewers and Badger games. Alan and his brother Mike were able to travel to the Daytona 500 for 27 years and other NASCAR races. He served his country in the United States Army, for three years from 1968-1971 and during that time was stationed in Vietnam from 1968-1969 where he was awarded the bronze star. He was very proud of his military service and was able to enjoy his trip to Washington D.C. on the Freedom Honor Flight that he took back in September of 2018.

Alan is survived by his sister, Diana Hanson, of La Crosse; an aunt Nona Dennis of Edgerton, WI; and very good friends and relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Mike Hanson; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Please remember, if you meet a veteran or a serviceman thank them for their service it meant a lot to my brother Alan.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday September 21, 2021 at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Avenue So., La Crosse, WI. Rev. Martin Yeager will officiate. Burial with Military honors will follow in Mormon Coulee Memorial Park, in the town of Shelby. Friends may call on the family Tuesday morning at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. Online guestbook may be signed at www.schumacher-kish.com. Please follow Covid protocols, if not vaccinated please wear a mask.

All memorials should be sent to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund, Holmen Area Foundation, P.O. Box 432, Holmen, WI 54636. Checks payable to Vietnam Veterans Memorial.



Published by La Crosse Tribune on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
21
Calling hours
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, WI
Sep
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South, La Crosse, WI
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
I went to High school with Alan. He was a nice guy and kind to everyone. My condolences to the family.
Dan Schleh
Classmate
September 20, 2021
Alan was a great cousin, always seemed to have a smile on his face. He served his country at a time when it wasn't popular but did his duty of which I am so proud of him. He will be missed greatly by family and friends.
Bob Hanson
Family
September 16, 2021
