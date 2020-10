Albert M. Boll

HOLMEN -- Albert M. Boll, 80, of Holmen passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse. A private family service will be held at a later date. For more information and a complete obituary, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com. Dickinson Family Funeral Home and Crematory of Holmen is assisting the family with arrangements.