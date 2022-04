Albert Roy Seebauer

Albert Roy Seebauer reached the finish line of life here on earth on Friday, October 1, 2021.

A Celebration of Life will be held for Albert on Sunday, October 17, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St, Onalaska, WI 54650. Albert's full obituary can be viewed at couleecremation.com.