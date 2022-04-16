Alexander J. "Alex" Berg

MELROSE - Alexander J. "Alex" Berg, 15 year old son of John and Jean (Mikkelson) Berg, passed away April 12, 2022, at his home.

A memorial service will be held at 6:00 p.m., Monday, April 18, 2022, at First Evangelical Free Church, 123 Mason St., Onalaska. Pastor Kevin Bonnar will officiate. A visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m., until the time of service, Monday, at the church.

To view Alex's complete obituary or to offer an online condolence, please visit www.jandtfredrickson.com. Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Jostad Chapel, West Salem, is assisting the family with arrangements.