ONALASKA -- Alice A. Smith, 92, of Onalaska passed away Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020, at Onalaska Care Center. She was born on a farm in Outagamie County, Wis., Feb. 3, 1928, to Anton and Susan (Skarzynski) Rozmiarek. On Aug. 3, 1953, Alice married Robert Smith and he preceded her in death Jan. 2, 2007.

In the early 50s, Alice began her teaching career in Elmwood, Wis. When Pat was born she set aside her teaching career to raise their family. Alice returned to teaching at Assumption High School and Wisconsin Rapids Tech College. Alice was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be missed by many.

Alice is survived by a daughter, Judith Seden of Iowa City, Iowa; two sons, Patrick (Joan) Smith of Holmen, and Michael (Edith) Smith of Monument, Colo.; six grandchildren, Nathan (Maggie) Smith of La Crescent, Minn., Amy (Jacob) Hanson of Holmen, Justin Edl of Corpus Christi, Texas, Matthew Edl of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Tyler (Dan Moes) Schwaegler of Grand Forks, N.D., and Ashley Schwaegler of Brookfield, Wis.; four great-grandchildren, Jaxon, Marriner, and Tatum Smith and Hayden Hanson; three sisters, Cecilia Rozmiarek of Pulaski, Wis., Janice (LeRoy) Majeski of Shawano, Wis., and Theresa Munger of Pulaski.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Ann Schwaegler; and brothers, Carl and Robert Rozmiarek.

A private Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 14, at Calvary Cemetery, Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.

The family would like to thank the Onalaska Care Center for the love and compassion that was given to Alice through the years.

Memorials may be given to Onalaska Care Care to benefit resident programs and/or staffing needs; or Assumption High School in Wisconsin Rapids.

