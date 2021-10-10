Alice Marie Pfaff

Alice Marie Pfaff, 93, of Bangor, passed away peacefully, Wednesday, October 6, 2021, at her home.

She was born October 4, 1928, to Alvin and Florence (Meyer) Knudtson. Alice graduated from Bangor High School as salutatorian of her class in 1946. On June 20, 1950, she married Myron E. Pfaff. They lived their entire lives in the Bangor area. Alice was a school board member for several years for the Bangor School District. She was also an active member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church in West Salem and was very proud of the 460 quilts she made that were presented to children at their baptism. Her favorite pastimes included knitting, sewing, crocheting, and looking out her front window from her favorite chair as the neighborhood watch lady. She loved being involved in her grandchildrens' activities and mailing birthday cards to all her family and friends.

Survivors include five children: Mary (Jim) Ziegler, Sandra (Sam) Arentz, Nancy (Billy) Watson, M. David (Beth) Pfaff, and Mark (Mimi) Pfaff; 12 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; sisters: Luella Pierce and Florence (Ronald) Munson; sisters-in-law: Marge Knudtson, Nancy Knudtson, and Jane Knudtson; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other relatives and friends.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Myron; brothers: Kenneth (Doris), Harold (Mary Lou), Lyle (Marty), Bernie, Donald, and Butch; and brother-in-law, Doug Pierce.

A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m., until 12:00 noon, Friday, October 15, 2021, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Bangor Chapel, 102 Hattan St., Bangor. Graveside services and burial will follow at 12:30 p.m., in Burns Cemetery, rural Bangor. Pastors Jonathan and Jean Schmidt will officiate.

Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Homes and Crematory, Bangor Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.jandtfredrickson.com.