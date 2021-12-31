Alice Marie Sather

LA CROSSE - Alice Marie Sather, 98, of La Crosse and formerly Coon Valley died Wednesday, December 29, 2021. Alice passed away with family by her side at Hillview Nursing Home where she had been recovering and rehabilitating from illness. She was born to Louis and Amelia (Paulson) Sather April 4, 1923. She was a lifelong member of the Coon Valley Lutheran Church and a member of English Lutheran Church in La Crosse. Faith was the pillar of her life and every day she walked faithfully with the Lord.

Alice graduated from Westby High School, went on to attend Vernon County Normal School and later completed her Bachelor's Degree at La Crosse State University. She continued to take graduate coursework for self-improvement over the course of four decades. Her 43-year teaching career began at a rural school outside of Stoddard and continued in the towns of Delavan and Richland Center culminating in La Crosse where she taught first grade at Franklin and Hintgen before retiring in 1985. Alice's love for teaching and children gave her a lifelong connection to many students and their families where she constantly touched their lives. She mentored numerous student teachers during her career, many of whom remained in contact to inform her of their accomplishments.

After retirement Alice's dedication to children did not waiver. She volunteered at Head Start, a program where she read to pre-school aged children and in the church where she mentored confirmands and supported the youth group guiding their faith. Alice devoted a considerable amount of time to helping others in need by volunteering at Bethel Butikk. She enjoyed attending The La Crosse Symphony, participating in Delta Kappa Gamma Educational Sorority, attending the La Crosse Area Retired Teachers' Association functions, baseball games, birds, being outdoors, baking sweets, writing "Alice" notes and most importantly spending time with her adoring family.

She touched the lives of everyone she met in a deep, compassionate way. Alice will be missed by all, especially her family, whom she had served as a guiding light.

She is survived by a nephew, Charles and Kathy Sedevie of Wisconsin Rapids; a niece, Louise and Pat Lawrynk of La Crosse; great nephew, Ryan and Melissa Sedevie and their children: Madelyn and Gavin of Sycamore, IL and great niece, Kristen Lawrynk of Crested Butte, CO. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother Louis Sather; sister Doris Peterson; brother-in-law Homer; sister Kathryn (Sather) Sedevie; brother-in-law Eugene Sedevie, many aunts and uncles and great-nephew Scott Knipple.

The family of Alice Marie Sather would like to inform you that funeral services and visitation have been postponed until the spring due to her wishes to include family in her service. An announcement will be made in the future for a formal funeral service and Celebration of Life. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Coon Valley Lutheran Church Youth Fund, the English Lutheran Church Youth Fund, 1509 King Street La Crosse, WI 54601, or charity of your choice.