Allen James Ross

FRENCH ISLAND - Allen James Ross, 74, of French Island passed away March, 10, 2022 at Gundersen Health Systems.

Allen was born May 19, 1947, to Everett and Mary Lou (Pennel) Ross. Allen was raised in the Bad Axe area of Genoa, Wisconsin and graduated from De Soto High School in 1965. In 1966 Uncle Sam requested his service where he was trained as a medic and stationed in Germany. While in Germany Allen was selected to play baseball for the 3rd Army baseball team and Germany remained his duty station until his discharge in 1968. Allen met the love of his life Diane Storlie in 1966 and they were wed on March 1, 1969. They were blessed with two daughters Amy and Heather. In 1971 Allen went to work for the Burlington Northern Railroad where he worked until retiring in 1992. After retiring Al, Diane and Heather went south for several winters until the grandchildren came along and grandma said we are staying home to help raise them.

Allen thoroughly enjoyed his retirement years volunteering with the 40 et 8, legion honor guard and the legion riders.

Allen is survived by two daughters: Amy (Scott) Dunnum, Heather Ross; grandsons: Jacob and Matthew Dunnum; mother in law Marge Storlie; brothers: Lewis (Ang) Ross, Bill Ross and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife Diane Ross; parents: Everett and Mary Lou Ross; paternal father in-law LaVerne Storlie; sister Judy Hammond and brother in law Ronnie Hammond.

A visitation will be held Saturday April 30, 2022, from 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m. A funeral service with military honors at 11:30 a.m., with a celebration of life to follow, all at the Holmen American Legion, Post 284, 419 1st Avenue West, Holmen, Wisconsin. A special thank you to the dialysis nurses at Gundersen Lutheran, Allen's care coordinator Nikki Mathison, and special friend Angie from Gundersen. Coulee Region Cremation, Onalaska is assisting the family with arrangements.