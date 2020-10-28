Aloysius B. Langen

HOUSTON/HOKAH, Minn. -- Aloysius B. Langen, 101, of Houston, formerly of Hokah died Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, at Valley View Nursing Home, Houston.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at St. Peter's Catholic Church, Hokah. Father Tom Melvin will officiate and burial will be in St. Joseph Convent Cemetery, Hokah. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday morning before the service at the church. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family and online condolences and a full obituary may be seen at mccormickfuneralhome.net.