Amy Eileen Eichenseer
1964 - 2021
BORN
1964
DIED
2021
ABOUT
LaSalle-Peru Township High School
FUNERAL HOME
Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home Inc
801 E Monowau
Tomah, WI

Amy Eileen Eichenseer

TOMAH - Amy Eileen Eichenseer, 57 of Tomah passed away on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at her home.

She was born on December 26, 1964, to Vincent James and Mary Elaine (Carter) Bray in LaSalle, IL. Amy was a member of the LaSalle-Peru Township High School Graduating Class of 1983. On August 13, 1988, she was united in marriage to Casimir James Eichenseer in Peru IL.

In her spare time, she enjoyed painting, pottery, motorcycle rides through the country, traveling in her toy hauler and/or coach and playing games with her family.

She will be remembered for kindness, compassion for others, love of her family, her organizational skills and attention to detail, orchestrating family gatherings, thoughtfulness, and being a beautiful soul.

She is survived by her husband, Casimir "Cas" James Eichenseer; children: Casimir Jacob of Fenton, MO and Michael David of Kansas City, MO; her father, Vincent James Bray of Utica, IL; siblings: Gwendolyn Mary Bray, Marjorie Kay Martin, Catherine Elaine Hansen, James Joseph Bray, Donald Vincent Bray and Ellen Joan Wilson.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary.

According to her wishes a Celebration of Life gathering will take place at a later date.

Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, Tomah is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences can be offered byvisiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jan. 14, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home Inc
Cas and family, I am so sorry to hear of Amy's passing. She was so talented and fun to watch in High School. You two were such a cute couple. Hugs to you all during this difficult time!!
Traci (Witczak) Larson
School
January 8, 2022
