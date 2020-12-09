Andrew Coleman

Andrew "Drew" Coleman, 15, of La Crosse passed away peacefully at his home Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, surrounded by his devoted and adoring family.

Although Drew's time was far too short, he filled all his days with adventure. He was profoundly curious, an explorer, strong-willed, and fiercely independent.

Drew was mature beyond his years, a superb judge of character, and a great joy to engage with in conversation. He enjoyed bringing people together and making them laugh with a good joke. He loved being with people of all ages. Drew made friends wherever he went and loved meeting new people. He had the uncanny ability to make everyone feel welcome and loved because he was fully present to those with whom he spent time.

His oncologist shared that he was always positive, incredibly polite, and remarkably resilient. His "never give up" attitude was apparent to all who knew him. He worked hard whether he was at school, his job, or alongside his dad at their rental units and other real estate projects. While employed at The Freighthouse Restaurant, Drew enjoyed contributing towards creating a great experience for the customers, chatting with co-workers and guests, and earning money.

Drew was willing to try anything and everything. He loved being part of a team. Before cancer, Drew enjoyed baseball, hockey, golf, basketball, and lacrosse. After cancer, he did not give up - he simply changed course. Drew swam, ran track and cross country, shot trap, and joined the curling club. Two of his proudest moments were when he successfully swam the 50-yard Free Style event with one arm, and his curling team qualified to compete this year at the National Curling Championship. He loved driving the pontoon, hitting the slopes with friends, hunting and fishing with his family and friends, and driving cars-despite the fact he wasn't yet legally certified to drive. His love of the outdoors fueled his desire to save the environment and various habitats.

Drew loved to travel. He enjoyed his trips to Disney, Lake Michigan, Northern Wisconsin, Chicago, and many more. The Make-A-Wish Foundations gifted the family a trip to Turks and Caicos. Drew's dream was to learn to scuba dive, and with the help of some compassionate instructors, he reached a depth of 40 feet. He was also fairly confident he wasn't going to live in La Crosse, when he grew up. He wanted to explore the world, first by attending Duke University, and finding a job in the medical field.

Friends and family meant everything to Drew. He was a stickler for family traditions; every detail needed attention to ensure the celebration was complete. Drew dreamed of having a family of his own and living in a simple home. He was proud to be part of the Aquinas Catholic Schools family. He had a deep faith and trust in Jesus and was able to draw strength and peace from the prayers offered for his healing. His Freighthouse family was also very special to him.

Drew is survived by his older brother, Jack; his parents, Tom and Gretchen; his beloved grandparents, Pat (GG) and Jerry Muehr and Dinny (CC) Coleman; Uncle Ben and Aunt Cristina Muehr, cousins, Allison and Cecelia, and Uncle John (fiancé, Ellen) and cousin, Riley. He was preceded in death and met with loving embraces, by his paternal grandfather, John Coleman; his great-grandparents, Nana (Peg) and Bapa (Charlie) Raymond and Doris and Bernie Muehr, Margaret Madden-Kottcamp, and Susan and Ruben Coleman; great-uncles, Ron Muehr, Jeff Raymond, Robert Coleman, and Steven Stilp III; great-aunt, Sr. Ruth Coleman, O.P.; cousin, Theodore; and his special friend, Jim Arens.

The Coleman family would like to thank Dr. Arndt and her team, Mayo Clinic, and Gundersen Health System, for their continued fight against cancer and their compassionate, personalized care for Drew and the family. They thank family and friends who've helped throughout Drew's journey. The "Crew for Drew" was an elaborate network of loving souls for whom the family is deeply grateful. Drew often said, "these are my people!"

Drew passed away on St. Nicholas Day. One of Drew's curling friends shared, "St. Nicholas may have assisted St. Peregrine and the other Holy Angels, who came this morning to escort into heaven the very special and humongous spirit, baptized at birth as Andrew. "Andrew" is derived from the Greek meaning brave, courageous warrior. Let us all rejoice for having been blessed by his 15 years and seven months presence in our lives." He was indeed a brave and courageous warrior right up until God called him home. The gates of Heaven opened wide their doors. He is united with his God and is now whole, new, and complete. Our hearts swell with love for Drew, and the emptiness left is where faith resides. Our beloved Drew's legacy will go on. Drewski Strong!

Visitations will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, as well as from 11 a.m. until the time of Mass Saturday at Mary, Mother of the Church, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse. A funeral Mass will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish. Father Brian Konopa, Father Nate Kuhn, and Father Peter Raj will officiate. Committal services will follow in the Catholic Cemetery. Friends and relatives are encouraged to watch the live stream of the Mass at 12 p.m. Saturday, at www.mmoclacrosse.org and use the YouTube link.

Online condolences and guestbook are available at www.schumacher-kish.com. Memorials will be donated to some of Drew's favorite organizations. Those attending are asked to park in the Trane Company parking lot across the street from the church. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, seating will be limited.

Due to current pandemic restrictions we are unable to celebrate the way Drew would have wanted us to, therefore, the family will be hosting a celebration of life in mid-spring. Details of this event will be shared on Drew's Caring Bridge at https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/andrewcoleman.