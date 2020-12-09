Menu
Andrew Coleman
2005 - 2020
BORN
2005
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Andrew Coleman

Andrew "Drew" Coleman, 15, of La Crosse passed away peacefully at his home Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, surrounded by his devoted and adoring family.

Although Drew's time was far too short, he filled all his days with adventure. He was profoundly curious, an explorer, strong-willed, and fiercely independent.

Drew was mature beyond his years, a superb judge of character, and a great joy to engage with in conversation. He enjoyed bringing people together and making them laugh with a good joke. He loved being with people of all ages. Drew made friends wherever he went and loved meeting new people. He had the uncanny ability to make everyone feel welcome and loved because he was fully present to those with whom he spent time.

His oncologist shared that he was always positive, incredibly polite, and remarkably resilient. His "never give up" attitude was apparent to all who knew him. He worked hard whether he was at school, his job, or alongside his dad at their rental units and other real estate projects. While employed at The Freighthouse Restaurant, Drew enjoyed contributing towards creating a great experience for the customers, chatting with co-workers and guests, and earning money.

Drew was willing to try anything and everything. He loved being part of a team. Before cancer, Drew enjoyed baseball, hockey, golf, basketball, and lacrosse. After cancer, he did not give up - he simply changed course. Drew swam, ran track and cross country, shot trap, and joined the curling club. Two of his proudest moments were when he successfully swam the 50-yard Free Style event with one arm, and his curling team qualified to compete this year at the National Curling Championship. He loved driving the pontoon, hitting the slopes with friends, hunting and fishing with his family and friends, and driving cars-despite the fact he wasn't yet legally certified to drive. His love of the outdoors fueled his desire to save the environment and various habitats.

Drew loved to travel. He enjoyed his trips to Disney, Lake Michigan, Northern Wisconsin, Chicago, and many more. The Make-A-Wish Foundations gifted the family a trip to Turks and Caicos. Drew's dream was to learn to scuba dive, and with the help of some compassionate instructors, he reached a depth of 40 feet. He was also fairly confident he wasn't going to live in La Crosse, when he grew up. He wanted to explore the world, first by attending Duke University, and finding a job in the medical field.

Friends and family meant everything to Drew. He was a stickler for family traditions; every detail needed attention to ensure the celebration was complete. Drew dreamed of having a family of his own and living in a simple home. He was proud to be part of the Aquinas Catholic Schools family. He had a deep faith and trust in Jesus and was able to draw strength and peace from the prayers offered for his healing. His Freighthouse family was also very special to him.

Drew is survived by his older brother, Jack; his parents, Tom and Gretchen; his beloved grandparents, Pat (GG) and Jerry Muehr and Dinny (CC) Coleman; Uncle Ben and Aunt Cristina Muehr, cousins, Allison and Cecelia, and Uncle John (fiancé, Ellen) and cousin, Riley. He was preceded in death and met with loving embraces, by his paternal grandfather, John Coleman; his great-grandparents, Nana (Peg) and Bapa (Charlie) Raymond and Doris and Bernie Muehr, Margaret Madden-Kottcamp, and Susan and Ruben Coleman; great-uncles, Ron Muehr, Jeff Raymond, Robert Coleman, and Steven Stilp III; great-aunt, Sr. Ruth Coleman, O.P.; cousin, Theodore; and his special friend, Jim Arens.

The Coleman family would like to thank Dr. Arndt and her team, Mayo Clinic, and Gundersen Health System, for their continued fight against cancer and their compassionate, personalized care for Drew and the family. They thank family and friends who've helped throughout Drew's journey. The "Crew for Drew" was an elaborate network of loving souls for whom the family is deeply grateful. Drew often said, "these are my people!"

Drew passed away on St. Nicholas Day. One of Drew's curling friends shared, "St. Nicholas may have assisted St. Peregrine and the other Holy Angels, who came this morning to escort into heaven the very special and humongous spirit, baptized at birth as Andrew. "Andrew" is derived from the Greek meaning brave, courageous warrior. Let us all rejoice for having been blessed by his 15 years and seven months presence in our lives." He was indeed a brave and courageous warrior right up until God called him home. The gates of Heaven opened wide their doors. He is united with his God and is now whole, new, and complete. Our hearts swell with love for Drew, and the emptiness left is where faith resides. Our beloved Drew's legacy will go on. Drewski Strong!

Visitations will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, as well as from 11 a.m. until the time of Mass Saturday at Mary, Mother of the Church, 2006 Weston St., La Crosse. A funeral Mass will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, at Mary, Mother of the Church Parish. Father Brian Konopa, Father Nate Kuhn, and Father Peter Raj will officiate. Committal services will follow in the Catholic Cemetery. Friends and relatives are encouraged to watch the live stream of the Mass at 12 p.m. Saturday, at www.mmoclacrosse.org and use the YouTube link.

Online condolences and guestbook are available at www.schumacher-kish.com. Memorials will be donated to some of Drew's favorite organizations. Those attending are asked to park in the Trane Company parking lot across the street from the church. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, seating will be limited.

Due to current pandemic restrictions we are unable to celebrate the way Drew would have wanted us to, therefore, the family will be hosting a celebration of life in mid-spring. Details of this event will be shared on Drew's Caring Bridge at https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/andrewcoleman.


Published by La Crosse Tribune from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
11
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Mary, Mother of the Church
2006 Weston Street, La Crosse, WI
Dec
12
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Mary, Mother of the Church Parish
WI
Dec
12
Funeral Mass
12:00p.m.
Mary, Mother of the Church Parish
2006 Weston Street, La Crosse, WI
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Thoughts and prayers with your family during this very sad time.
Joanne & Bob Sandvick
December 14, 2020
Dear Coleman family. I want to express my deepest sympathy to your family. I was lucky to have Drew in my class at MMOC. He was always smiling and a delightful young man. Sending prayers.
Nancy Volden
Teacher
December 12, 2020
Took this of Drew a few years ago in St. Joe. I completely forgot about this picture, and then all of a sudden it came into my mind. I think this captures his spirit very well. Him, my best friend, and I went down to beach on our own to watch the sunset. Even though I’m the older cousin, I remember thinking about how much I wanted to be like him when I grew up. So energetic, so full of life, could make everyone laugh, and overall, lighten up the room. He had so many dreams and made the most of every experience. I’m grateful for the time I was able to spend with him. I aspire to be like him. Love you, Drew!
Reilly Coleman
Family
December 12, 2020
As Shawn and Chuck Dutchin's niece, I only knew Drew indirectly, but for even that, I am grateful. I always loved hearing the latest updates on Drew because they were always full of such zest for life, humor, and courage! Even in these last few months, I was amazed at his strength. It was crystal clear that he meant so much to everyone who knew him. Today during the service, one of the speakers mentioned that he was larger than life; I find myself whole-heartedly agreeing because he touched way more people in profound ways than will ever be known. As another speaker said, he is in so many people and for that, quite simply, the world is a better place. My heart breaks for your family, and knowing that no words will make the pain disappear, I wish you sleep (long overdue I am sure), strength for the journey ahead, and love and the ability to cherish all the good memories.
Hannah Roberg
December 12, 2020
He was a very engaging young man. We enjoyed his company many times @ the Flottmeyers.
Dean/John Kresl/Burfeind
Friend
December 12, 2020
Tom, Gretchen, Jack, and the entire family of Drew. Words can not express the depth of our condolences to all of you. We're sending thoughts and prayers to all of you. May God give you the strength and courage to face each new day. And in time, may memories of your sweet Drew bring smiles and comfort. We only met him a couple times, but he was a delightful young man. He had a smile that lit up the room.
John and Simonne Knutson
December 12, 2020
Sending love to Tom, Gretchen, Jack and Drew's large and loving friends and family. I remember Drew running around 332 Home with Riley and Jack, laughing, playing, and just being an awesome kid. Stories of his strength and character will live on and he'll always be with us. My deepest condolences.
Martha Collison
Family
December 12, 2020
So sorry to hear about Drewski John told me that he said something good will come from this and I'm sure it already has.It was great spending time with him in St Joe he will always be a true inspiration ❤
Kevin and Trish Walsh
Friend
December 12, 2020
Esmeralda Valera
December 11, 2020
We are with you in spirit and love Coleman Family. We pray nightly to Drew as he will always be our angel in heaven. I send all the powerful guardian angels to wrap you in their arms and protect you always.
The Gauger Family
December 11, 2020
Gretchen, Tom, and Jack, words can not express the depth of my sympathies. The stories shared here and on the Caring Bridge site speak volumes of the kind, wonderful, and amazing spirit of Drew. My last interaction with him was earlier this spring/summer. Jara and I were walking along the bike trail next to Pammel Creek. All of a sudden a flash of a young man flying by on bike. I said, “I think that was Drew.” We turned around and before we could yell hello, Drew had already stopped and was heading back to chat with us. With a huge smile on his face he told us about his new bike and asked how Jara was doing. How many 15 year olds do this? Drew was one of a kind. His light will forever shine brightly on us. Sending hugs.
Troy Richter
Friend
December 11, 2020
Tom, Gretchen and Jack - Keeping you close in our thoughts and prayers during this most difficult time. Drew was such a special person and will forever be in our hearts.
Kurt, Kelly, Ben, Jake and Abby Ziegelbein
Friend
December 11, 2020
Gretchen, Tom and Jack, Sending you love and prayers. Drew was such a special guy. Connor loved coaching him and had so many good Drew stories after practice! I can not think of a time when I saw Drew without a smile on his face even when he was going through so much. Jack, please connect with Cole at Stout- he makes a mean mac and cheese. Love to all- words are not enough to express how sorry we are. Linda, Dave, Connor and Cole
The Losens
December 10, 2020
Our sympathy to you all in the death of your precious Drew! Sending prayers & hugs during these most difficult days of saying your good byes....till you meet again! Treasure all your memories!
Judy Kampa
December 10, 2020
So sorry. Drew sounds like he was an amazing and kind young man.
Rob W
December 10, 2020
David Koeck
December 10, 2020
To the entire Coleman and Madden Family, our hearts and prayers are with you. Your support of one another, and your friends will help you. God bless.
Sincerely, Bob Schiewe Family
Robert Schiewe
Friend
December 10, 2020
Drew knew how to make people laugh! He was always smiling and bringing joy to those around him. When I think of Drew, I think optimism and strength. May God's love wrap Drew's family tightly and provide comfort, strength and peace.
Jennifer Lenz
December 10, 2020
Gretchen & Tom, and Family,
My sincerest condolences on the passing of your son Andrew. Even thought I didn't know him he sounds like a remarkable young man. May God wrap his arms around you during this difficult time and hold you close. Cherish the memories.....may they bring you comfort, a smile to your face, warmth to your heart, and peace. Sincerely, Julie (Beier) Silha
Julie Silha
Friend
December 10, 2020
I only met Drew once but I was struck by how comfortable he was in his own skin. Adults, children and teenagers all seemed drawn to his peaceful and calm demeanor. He was a special young man and we were blessed with his time here with us. I know that no words can possibly make a difference at this time but please take comfort that Drew is being held in the loving embrace of our Savior and we will see him again. My prayers and thoughts are with your family.
Brenda Meyer
Coworker
December 10, 2020
No words can describe how sorry we are for your loss. Extending deep and heartfelt sympathy to your family.
Pat & Joanne Ducklow
December 9, 2020
So, so very sorry for your loss. Though I didn't know Drew personally, it sounds like he was a n awesome young man. Thoughts and prayers for the whole family.
Joe Justman
December 9, 2020
I am so sad to hear this .I was working the day Andrew was diagnosed.He was so curious about everything.Such a sweet kiddo.I enjoyed visiting in the Belle Square lobby when you lived here. he had such great stories.I was one of the "play ladies" at Gundersen.My heart is with you all.
Barb Heintz
December 9, 2020
Robert Richardson
Friend
We could talk about everything and everything. We could laugh together with intention. He enjoyed dining as a carnivore while I enjoyed dining as a vegan. He participated in dinner conversation with full investment.
On the curling ice, Andrew and I made the best sweeping partners; as our team-lead, he delivered his stones into positions as perfect guards. During Mass at the Newman Center (after Sunday Curling League), he sang with full voice. Last year for our holiday bonspiel, his shirt read: "Elf Prince." Next May (2021), our national championship team will count on him to coach us from his view above the ice; his shirt will now read: "Elf Angel."
Robert Richardson
Friend
December 9, 2020
It was truly an honor to know Drew. He was an amazing person and anyone who met him for a few minutes knew that. My deepest sympathies and prayers to Gretchen, Tom, Jeff and all of his family and friends.
Shelly Frischmann
Friend
December 9, 2020
Drew's obituary caught my eye--so although I don't know you, my sincere condolences to you and your family for this tragic loss.
L Fielding
December 9, 2020
Our thoughts and love are with. His was a bright beloved flame snuffed out far too soon. We hope the outpouring of community-wide love he earned will help support your healing...
Lacinda Athen and Marshall Mundt
Friend
December 9, 2020
So very sorry for your loss, prayers for your family.
Carol LeJeune
December 9, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Patrick Cornwell
Friend
December 9, 2020
Dear Gretchen and Tom and family,
We are so saddened to hear of Drew's passing. What a remarkable young man!!
He will certainly be missed. Thinking of all of you, Sincerely, Bill and Pat
Patricia Shepherd
Friend
December 9, 2020
Patricia Shepherd
Friend
December 9, 2020
Kevin O'Regan
Oh my! I am so sorry for your loss. My prayers are with you and your family.
Tony Koeck
December 9, 2020
We all send love and prayers for you and yours. Know we are thinking of you in this time and always.
Home Depot 4905
December 9, 2020
Sending support and sympathy for such a tragic loss. I am very very sorry and know I pray for you all each and every day.
Stacy Kennedy
December 9, 2020
Prayers of support to all of you. Our condolences.
Cary and Tom Smith
December 9, 2020
So sorry to hear of Drew's passing. May God give your family peace.
Kim Muehr
December 9, 2020
