Angeline Nora Dickman

VIROQUA - Angeline Nora Dickman, age 83, passed away on September 26, 2021, at Vernon Manor in Viroqua, WI.

Angeline was born on April 13, 1938, to Herman and Margaret (Mlsna) Brueggen and one of twelve children. She attended school at Pine Hollow and St. Mary's Ridge School, near Cashton. She enjoyed music all of her life, especially as an accordion player with her father and brothers in Herman and the Jolly Dutchman Band.

Angeline was united in marriage to Robert Dickman on June 9, 1959. They farmed near Norwalk, WI before moving to a farm near Westby in 1967. She enjoyed large gardens and canning, baking, ceramics, card making, and working with her husband on the farm until they moved to Westby in 1988. She then worked at the Westby Bakery and Westby Pharmacy, where she enjoyed visiting with customers. They enjoyed taking trips together and visiting with family and friends.

Angeline is survived by her husband, Robert of 62 years; children: Michael (Joan) Dickman of Viroqua, WI, Sharon (Bill) Tocko of Hugo, MN, Terry (Barb) Dickman of Coon Valley, WI, and Carla Dickman (Cory Henke) of Sun Prairie, WI; grandchildren: Creighton (Jenn Monn), Eryn, Lauryn, Evan, Ally, Colin, Grace, Anna, and Weston; great-grandchildren: Colton and Raven; brother, Willard (MaryAnn) Brueggen of Sparta, WI; sisters: Florentine Geier of St. Mary's Ridge, WI and Del Marie Hemmersbach of Sparta, WI; in-laws: Madonna Brueggen, Marie Brueggen, and Betty Brueggen; along with many nieces, nephews, relatives; and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Margaret; brothers: Silverius, Chuck, Philip, Harold, Roger, and one infant brother, Paul; sisters: Delores and Bernadine; and many sisters and brothers-in-law.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Thursday, September 30, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Viroqua, WI. A visitation was held from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service. Masks were required to all in attendance due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wisconsin Lions, St. Mary's Catholic Church of Viroqua, and Catholic Charities of La Crosse in Angeline's memory.

Angeline's family would like to express great thanks to the staff at Vernon Manor and Vernon Memorial Hospital for all that they have done for them. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.