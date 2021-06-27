Angeline H. "Angie" Haag

MINDORO - Angeline H. "Angie" Haag, 91 of Mindoro died Saturday, June 19, 2021 at Gundersen Health System, La Crosse. She was born June 2, 1930 to Archie and Helen (Johnson) Storandt. She graduated from Mindoro High School in 1948 as class Valedictorian. On June 11, 1951, she married Roger "Rusty" Haag at Mindoro Presbyterian Church. Rusty preceded Angie in death on November 14, 2004. Angie was employed at Alexander Grant and later Mathy Construction, until her retirement. She was an active member of Mindoro Presbyterian Church and served many roles over the years. Angie enjoyed having coffee and visiting with friends and baking. She always had baked goods to offer visitors and her desserts were always a favorite at gatherings. She remained active until her death.

Survivors include: one brother, Willard (Loretta) Storandt; sister-in-law, Margaret Haag; brother-in-law, George Wolf; many nieces and nephews; and great-nieces, great-nephews, and many dear friends.

She was preceded in death by: her husband, Rusty; her parents; brothers-in-law: Clifford (Mildred) Haag and Donald Haag; and sisters-in-law; Marge (Paul) Lunde, Helen (Glen) Larson, and Dorothy Wolf.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Mindoro Presbyterian Church. Pastor Allen Hanson will officiate. Burial will be in Farmington Cemetery. A visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m., Tuesday at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Jostad Chapel, 121 N. Youlon St., West Salem. There will be no visitation prior to the funeral service, Wednesday, at the church.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials may be given to Mindoro Presbyterian Church or to the charity of the donor's choice. A special thank-you to the staff at the Onalaska Care Center and Gundersen Health System.

