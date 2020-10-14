Ann Louise Opsahl Schmidt

BRADENTON, Fla. --Ann Louise Opsahl Schmidt, 74, of Bradenton passed away Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. Ann is a native of La Crosse, and was the daughter of the late Albin and Lillian Opsahl.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband, Robert Schmidt; son, Christopher Bonau Schmidt; daughter-in-law, Sarah Bonau Schmidt, in Berlin, Germany; granddaughters, Katalin and Klara Schmidt, in Budapest, Hungary; daughter, Julie Huebner; son-in-law, Ralf Huebner, in Bayreuth, Germany; daughter, Marietta Bourgeau; son-in-law, Oliver Bourgeau in Seattle; sister, Carole Sauer Brooks and brother-in-law, Jack Brooks, in Atlanta, Ga.

Ann was a dedicated and compassionate nurse by profession, a loving mother, a proud grandmother and a joyful friend. She loved her dogs, riding her jet ski and enjoyed time with friends and family. Her hugs, smiles and laughter will always hold a special memory in all of our hearts.

We appreciate the kindness and care provided to our loving mother over the last four years. A service will be held in the coming months, when her family can gather in person in La Crosse. A date and time for the celebration of Annie's life will be announced when travel restrictions allow.

Brown & Sons Funeral Homes & Crematory, 43rd Street Chapel is in charge of the arrangements. Friends are invited to share memories, leave condolences and sign the online guestbook at www.brownandsonsfuneral.com.