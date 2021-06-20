Menu
Ann Lea Van Dyck
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
200 West Avenue South
La Crosse, WI

Ann Lea Van Dyck (Clemons)

WINONA, MN - Ann Lea Van Dyck (Clemons), 58 of Winona, MN, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Her passing was due to complications while undergoing heart catheterization at Gundersen Health Systems in La Crosse.

Ann was born October 5, 1962, in La Crosse, WI, the daughter of Dr. John Clemons and Arla (Selberg) Clemons. She attended Central High School and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education. Ann began her teaching career in 1990 when she accepted a position teaching 6th Grade Language Arts at the Winona Middle School. She found teaching to be her calling, and was loved and respected by her students, their parents, and the many teachers and administrators she worked with through the years.

On June 28, 1986, Ann married Paul Van Dyck at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in La Crosse. In 1992 they purchased land near Winona, MN and built their home on the property. They were overjoyed at the birth of their daughter, Callie, in April of 2000 and their son, Lee, in February of 2003. It began the most wonderful years they could ever have imagined or dreamed of, full of love, happiness, promise, and purpose, our family. Following Callie's birth, Ann retired from teaching to be a stay-at-home mom and loved every minute of it for the next 21 years, and so did Callie and Lee. Through all their childhood years, Ann was by their sides planning daily adventures, surprises, and activities, helping with schoolwork, attending their many sporting events, and the list goes on. She was truly a wonderful mother and wife, and she made every day special for our little family.

Ann had many hobbies and interests, including downhill skiing, gardening, fishing, giving her all to her children and family, decorating our home for the seasons and holidays, baking, participating in the Winona Area PTA, volunteering at local nursing homes and having Callie and Lee join her, and continually planning and giving unexpected gifts to family and friends. Of all the holidays, Christmas was her very favorite, and "Santa Anna", which she became known as from an early age, made sure to shower everyone with gifts. Her love and thoughtfulness filled every holiday and occasion with warmth, meaning, and excitement. Ann loved taking road trips with her mom and sisters to gymnastics meets around the country, as well as our many annual family trips to Mill Lake in Alexandria, MN, the North Shore of Minnesota, and summer trips out west to various places in Colorado, Wyoming, and Montana. They were all the grandest of times, with wonderful memories that are priceless and timeless.

Ann was also everyone's biggest cheerleader. Whether it was at gymnastics meets, wrestling meets, school events, or whatever endeavor we were undertaking, Ann was always there with signs and banners, and robust cheers of encouragement from the bleachers. She was a beacon we knew we could always count on to support and guide us. Ann's shining light remains, in our hearts and memories, now shining down upon us from above, where she is most assuredly planning more adventures, surprises, and gifts, for when we all meet again.

Ann is survived by her husband, Paul, of 35 years; children: Callie and Lee; mother, Arla Clemons; three sisters: Amy (Edwin) Overholt, Julie Johnson, and Jane (David) Bower; seven nieces and nephews: Eddie and Ella Overholt, Christopher and Samuel Johnson, and Allan, Allison, and Alex Bower; in addition to many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, John Clemons. Ann loved and cherished every one of us with all her heart.

On May 27, 2021 our immediate family held a wonderful service for Ann at our church, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, in La Crosse. However, Ann always said that when her time came, she wanted a Celebration of Life, and that is exactly what we have planned for her. Please join us at Mt. La Crosse on July 24, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to celebrate Ann, and enjoy food, beverages, music, friends, memories, and most of all, Ann's shining light.

Memorials can be made to n.a.s.a. and mailed to P.O Box #186, Holmen, WI 54636. N.a.s.a. is a local, all volunteer, non-profit, 501(c)3 sporting group which helps elderly and disabled persons enjoy the outdoors, including fishing, downhill and water skiing, hunting, kayaking, golfing, and biking, all free of charge. All funds remain and are used in the La Crosse area.

We love and miss you Ann, and the memory of your love, generosity, and thoughtfulness will inspire us for the rest of our days. Online condolences may be left at www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jun. 20, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jul
24
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Mt. La Crosse
WI
Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services - La Crosse
Paul, Callie, Lee, and family you have my deepest sympathy. I was in playgroup with Ann and our children as we were stay-at-home moms. We had so much fun with the kids from Ferguson Apple Orchard, Chuck E Cheese, taking turns at each other's homes, going to the parks, gymnastics, and just many many things centered around the children. All my memories of Ann are beautiful, happy, supportive, and all-around such a beautiful soul. The day I found out I prayed and let God know he must have needed the best because she was the most amazing. RIP Ann, you will be thought of often, sending prayers and thoughts to her family.
Mary Stiehl (Rydman)
Friend
August 10, 2021
The Schlitter Family
July 15, 2021
I am deeply sorry for your loss Paul, Callie and Lee. Ann was truly a shining star. I really enjoyed running into Ann in the community as her energy and enthusiasm were contagious, she was always genuinely happy to see me and I really enjoyed our chats. Her love and devotion to her children were truly inspriing; she was a rare gem. I am truly saddened. Please know that my thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
Trish Costello
Friend
July 9, 2021
So sorry to hear of Ann's passing. She was a classmate of mine at Central High School. I wasn't a close friend of Ann, but I remember her as a terrific gymnast and just a really good-hearted person. Good bless Ann and her family.
Ty Earp
Classmate
July 1, 2021
I am truly so sorry to hear of the passing of Mrs. Van Dyck, as she was known to me. She was my 6th grade language arts teacher. In 1992, she was a fairly new teacher and she was so great at her teaching. She was always very engaged with students and always did fun things to make us more interested in the subject of language arts. I remember her having tickets that could be redeemed as "prizes" for the students. I can only begin to imagine how difficult teaching a bunch of 6th graders that think they know everything would be. I am sure I was one of them. She did her job seamlessly despite the challenges us students likely put her through some days. Teachers are never given the gratitude they deserve from students. Not until we reflect on those years and the teachers that put up with us to get us to where we are today. I still have a few of my writing projects from her class, with words of encouragement and other positive notations on the graded papers. I no longer reside in Winona and I had come across her beautifully written obituary today. I would have left my condolences much sooner than this had I known. I truly am so sorry for your loss. Losing someone you love is never easy, especially when they leave as big an impact on so many lives. I found it no surprise that she was known to her family, friends, students, and the community as being thoughtful and giving. This is how I remember her from so many years ago. I am almost 41 now and I was 12 when she was my teacher. I remember her so very clearly. Almost as if it were yesterday. She looked the same as she did all of those years ago. May the God of your belief be with you all now and all the days ahead during this painful and difficult time. To Mrs. Van Dyke's children, I know the heartache of losing a parent. I was 16 when my Father passed away. He was only 45. It is hard losing a parent and there will be very little in life that will ever compare to this pain. One thing that I do know is that it won't always hurt this bad. There will always be a piece of you that will never be the same. That goes without saying. However, as the days move forward and you move with it, it does get a bit easier. The firsts are always the hardest. Birthdays, Christmas, Mother's Day, etc. You'll get through them in your own way. Be patient and gentle with yourselves as you're dealing with the biggest heartbreak of your lives. She's all around you. Everywhere that you go. You'll never stop feeling her love. The only thing that she could take with her was the love that you gave her. That love is eternal. Nothing can take that away. All my love to all of you during your time of grief. To Mrs. Van Dyck, I'm sorry if there are errors and punctuation mistakes. You taught me well, but I'm still learning. Thank you for putting up with me, teaching me, and giving me the start to my love of writing. It truly did begin with you.

Sincerely,

Michelle Pomeroy, former student 1991-1992
Michelle Marie Pomeroy
Student
June 30, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear of Ann's passing. I was a student from her first year of teaching English and she has always held a special place in my heart. I remember her pushing me to enter the spelling bee and I always remember spending extra time with her reciting words for the bee. She was a great teacher and a wonderful woman. Sending prayers of comfort to your family.
Melissa Loken
Student
June 25, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. I had the pleasures of spending time with Ann on a few occasions. My most sincere sympathy to you Paul and your dear children, extended family and friends. Comforting prayers sending your way. Kim Trainor
Kim Trainor
Acquaintance
June 24, 2021
So sorry to hear of Anns's passing. May prayers find their way to your family and friends
Matthew Koziara
Friend
June 21, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with you all. I am of her students from her first year of teaching. This is a teacher I will never forget. RIP Mrs Van Dyck
Kelly Spalding
June 21, 2021
Paul, Callie & Lee: I am in shock and I just can’t believe such a beautiful person has been taken from this earth far too soon. She was always giving to others and such a humble spirit. I can’t imagine your loss because her family was everything to her. She will be missed they all who knew her. My heart goes out to you.
Jan Crandall
Friend
June 20, 2021
