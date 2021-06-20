Ann Lea Van Dyck (Clemons)

WINONA, MN - Ann Lea Van Dyck (Clemons), 58 of Winona, MN, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. Her passing was due to complications while undergoing heart catheterization at Gundersen Health Systems in La Crosse.

Ann was born October 5, 1962, in La Crosse, WI, the daughter of Dr. John Clemons and Arla (Selberg) Clemons. She attended Central High School and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, earning a Bachelor's Degree in Elementary Education. Ann began her teaching career in 1990 when she accepted a position teaching 6th Grade Language Arts at the Winona Middle School. She found teaching to be her calling, and was loved and respected by her students, their parents, and the many teachers and administrators she worked with through the years.

On June 28, 1986, Ann married Paul Van Dyck at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in La Crosse. In 1992 they purchased land near Winona, MN and built their home on the property. They were overjoyed at the birth of their daughter, Callie, in April of 2000 and their son, Lee, in February of 2003. It began the most wonderful years they could ever have imagined or dreamed of, full of love, happiness, promise, and purpose, our family. Following Callie's birth, Ann retired from teaching to be a stay-at-home mom and loved every minute of it for the next 21 years, and so did Callie and Lee. Through all their childhood years, Ann was by their sides planning daily adventures, surprises, and activities, helping with schoolwork, attending their many sporting events, and the list goes on. She was truly a wonderful mother and wife, and she made every day special for our little family.

Ann had many hobbies and interests, including downhill skiing, gardening, fishing, giving her all to her children and family, decorating our home for the seasons and holidays, baking, participating in the Winona Area PTA, volunteering at local nursing homes and having Callie and Lee join her, and continually planning and giving unexpected gifts to family and friends. Of all the holidays, Christmas was her very favorite, and "Santa Anna", which she became known as from an early age, made sure to shower everyone with gifts. Her love and thoughtfulness filled every holiday and occasion with warmth, meaning, and excitement. Ann loved taking road trips with her mom and sisters to gymnastics meets around the country, as well as our many annual family trips to Mill Lake in Alexandria, MN, the North Shore of Minnesota, and summer trips out west to various places in Colorado, Wyoming, and Montana. They were all the grandest of times, with wonderful memories that are priceless and timeless.

Ann was also everyone's biggest cheerleader. Whether it was at gymnastics meets, wrestling meets, school events, or whatever endeavor we were undertaking, Ann was always there with signs and banners, and robust cheers of encouragement from the bleachers. She was a beacon we knew we could always count on to support and guide us. Ann's shining light remains, in our hearts and memories, now shining down upon us from above, where she is most assuredly planning more adventures, surprises, and gifts, for when we all meet again.

Ann is survived by her husband, Paul, of 35 years; children: Callie and Lee; mother, Arla Clemons; three sisters: Amy (Edwin) Overholt, Julie Johnson, and Jane (David) Bower; seven nieces and nephews: Eddie and Ella Overholt, Christopher and Samuel Johnson, and Allan, Allison, and Alex Bower; in addition to many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father, John Clemons. Ann loved and cherished every one of us with all her heart.

On May 27, 2021 our immediate family held a wonderful service for Ann at our church, Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, in La Crosse. However, Ann always said that when her time came, she wanted a Celebration of Life, and that is exactly what we have planned for her. Please join us at Mt. La Crosse on July 24, 2021 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. to celebrate Ann, and enjoy food, beverages, music, friends, memories, and most of all, Ann's shining light.

Memorials can be made to n.a.s.a. and mailed to P.O Box #186, Holmen, WI 54636. N.a.s.a. is a local, all volunteer, non-profit, 501(c)3 sporting group which helps elderly and disabled persons enjoy the outdoors, including fishing, downhill and water skiing, hunting, kayaking, golfing, and biking, all free of charge. All funds remain and are used in the La Crosse area.

We love and miss you Ann, and the memory of your love, generosity, and thoughtfulness will inspire us for the rest of our days. Online condolences may be left at www.schumacher-kish.com.