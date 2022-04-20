Anndrea Olson

ONALASKA - Anndrea Olson, 62, of Onalaska, WI, died from heart failure due to multiple myeloma in the Critical Care Unit at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, WI.

She was born on October 9, 1959 in Pensacola, FL at the U.S. Navy Hospital. She traveled across many states in the U.S. and grew up in Wisconsin. Anndrea graduated from Onalaska High School in 1977 and earned her Bachelor's Degree from the University of WI at Oshkosh in 1986.

Anndrea married David Olson in La Crosse, WI on May 30, 1982. They welcomed a son, Ian, in 1991 and a daughter, Madalyn, in 1993. Ian and Madi were Ann's most precious joys and her world revolved around them! She enjoyed knitting, sewing and creatively crafting. She loved being on the water and had great pleasure spending hours in their boat on the Mississippi River. Most recently Ann was a Loan Processor at Altra Federal Credit Union in Onalaska.

She is survived by her husband, David; son, Ian; daughter, Madalyn; parents: Marilyn and Tedd Johnson; sister, Kristen Weuve, along with several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 29, 2022, at First Lutheran Church, 410 Main St., Onalaska. Pastor Jason Stanton will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the time of service. Luncheon will follow at the church. Schumacher – Kish Funeral & Cremation Services, Onalaska Chapel is assisting the family. Online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.