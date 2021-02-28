Annette (Christianson) Deeren

IOLA, Texas -- Annette (Christianson) Deeren, 71, of Iola died peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, after a 2 ½ year battle with esophageal cancer. Chris (as she was called by all) was born Aug. 25, 1949, to Francis and Theresa (Sheehy) Christianson, in Ettrick, the oldest of nine children.

Chris is survived by her husband, Gary; children, Tracy (Ben) Crenshaw, Brent (Mary) Deeren, Brad (Jennifer) Deeren, Jody (Cody) Clemens; and 10 grandchildren. She is also survived by her brothers, Doug (Jackie), Terry (Jan), John (Sheryl), Darrell; sisters, Mary (Randy) Reisbig, Dorothy Thompson, Lori (Sheldon) Marthaler; father-in-law, Gordon Deeren; brothers-in-law, Dan (Sue) Deeren, Rick Deeren; sister-in-law, Pam Remus; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be given to the Esophageal Cancer Education Foundation or one of your own choosing. No services will be held at this time. A celebration of life will occur sometime this summer in remembrance of Chris.