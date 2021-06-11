Anthony Allyn Decorah

TOMAH, WI - Anthony Allyn Decorah, 49, of Tomah, WI, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021. Anthony was born July 5, 1971, to Colleen Ann Decorah in Black River Falls, WI.He was a 1989 graduate of Tomah High School and attended UW La Crosse for a few years. Growing up Tony never missed an opportunity to participate in sporting events. He played football, and basketball. He excelled in tennis and competed at state level several years.

He had a genuine passion for music; a trait that he shared with his daughter. Together they attended concerts and discussed classic metal music with each other. Having those he loved full of laughter and happiness was what made him feel good. Anthony was funny, sweet, thoughtful, and giving all in one teddy bear of a package.

Anthony is survived by his mom, Colleen (Jimmie) Fanning; daughter, Alyssa Decorah (special friend, John Hendon); brothers, Larry and Derek Fanning; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Anthony was preceded in death by his brothers: Michael Fanning, and Steven Yellowbank; grandparents: Calvin and Frieda Decorah; aunt, Eileen Decorah; uncle, Daran Burnstad; cousins: Rodney Tippery and Miranda Decorah.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, June 7, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah, WI. Burial will follow in the Mount Vernon Cemetery, Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.