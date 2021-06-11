Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Anthony Allyn Decorah
1971 - 2021
BORN
1971
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah
2224 Superior Ave
Tomah, WI

Anthony Allyn Decorah

TOMAH, WI - Anthony Allyn Decorah, 49, of Tomah, WI, passed away Friday, June 4, 2021. Anthony was born July 5, 1971, to Colleen Ann Decorah in Black River Falls, WI.He was a 1989 graduate of Tomah High School and attended UW La Crosse for a few years. Growing up Tony never missed an opportunity to participate in sporting events. He played football, and basketball. He excelled in tennis and competed at state level several years.

He had a genuine passion for music; a trait that he shared with his daughter. Together they attended concerts and discussed classic metal music with each other. Having those he loved full of laughter and happiness was what made him feel good. Anthony was funny, sweet, thoughtful, and giving all in one teddy bear of a package.

Anthony is survived by his mom, Colleen (Jimmie) Fanning; daughter, Alyssa Decorah (special friend, John Hendon); brothers, Larry and Derek Fanning; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Anthony was preceded in death by his brothers: Michael Fanning, and Steven Yellowbank; grandparents: Calvin and Frieda Decorah; aunt, Eileen Decorah; uncle, Daran Burnstad; cousins: Rodney Tippery and Miranda Decorah.

Funeral Services will be held Monday, June 7, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah, WI. Burial will follow in the Mount Vernon Cemetery, Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation Monday from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Jun. 11, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.