Archie P. Rundhaugen

Archie P. Rundhaugen, 90 of rural Westby died Friday June 4, 2021 at Norseland Nursing Home in Westby. He was born July 2, 1930 to Tilmar and Bella (Lokken) Rundhaugen. He attended Dahlen School and graduated from Westby High School in 1947. Archie met Carol Moilien at church choir at Coon Valley Lutheran Church. They were also married there on February 24, 1951. They began farming, renting a couple farms until purchasing one on Rognstad Ridge, rural Cashton. There they farmed for many years, had three children, raised acres of tobacco and added more farms. After the loss of their oldest daughter, Kathy and both of Archie's parents in 1978, the joy seemed to go out of farming and they sold the farm in 1979. Archie was instrumental in starting Coon Valley Farm & Home and also worked many years at Lind's Hardware in Cashton. He enjoyed helping others with many of his skills and talents. He was the ultimate handyman, carpenter, mechanic, woodworker and gardener and enjoyed cooking and canning. He loved making and selling lefse. Carol would man the grill and they would bake for hours turning out many dozen a day.

He was member of the Coon Valley Lions, Conservation Club and Sons of Norway. He had many years of active service at Skogdalen Lutheran Church before returning back to Coon Valley Lutheran. Archie treasured his fishing trips to Canada with lifelong friends where many memories were made and good stories were told. Archie lived a long active life and was looking forward to his favorite chair on the deck watching his hummingbirds and flowers.

Survivors include his daughter, Darlene (Monte) Torgerson and son, Mike both of Westby; three grandchildren: Troy (Heather) Engstrom of Watertown, South Dakota, Diandra Viner of River Falls and Paul (Sarah) Marshall of Lake Elmo, MN; four great grandchildren: Jaxon, Will and Alayna Engstrom and Evangeline Marshall; a brother, Buddy Rundhaugen and a sister, Beatrice (Roger) Carlson; a sister-in-law, Pauline Moilien and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, Carol in 2009, daughter Kathy Engstrom, brothers-in-law: Clarence and Howard Moilien and sisters-in-law, Jan Moilien and Leona Rundhaugen.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday June 11, 2021 at the Coon Valley Lutheran Church. Rev. Julie Wollman will officiate with burial in the Skogdalen Church Cemetery in Timber Coulee. A visitation will be held at the church on Friday from noon until service time. Memorials may be given to the Coon Valley Lutheran Church or Bethel Buttik in Westby. The Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley is assisting the family. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.

A special thank you to the staff of Norseland Nursing Home and St. Croix Hospice for their excellent care.