Ardella B. Role

Ardella B. Role, 89, formerly of La Crosse died Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Norseland Nursing Home in Westby.

A visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley. Please wear a mask. Graveside services will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at the First Portland Lutheran Cemetery, near Cashton. All are welcome. To view a complete obituary or leave a condolence visit selandsfuneralhome.com.