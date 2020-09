Ardelle H. Schaffer

HOKAH, Minn. -- Ardelle H. Schaffer, 99, of Hokah passed away Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at the home of her daughter. A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at the Community Church of Hokah. A private service will be held Saturday. Pastor David Possing will officiate. Burial will follow in Mt. Hope Cemetery. For a complete obituary and online guestbook go to www.schumacher-kish.com.