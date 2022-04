Ardelle B. (Nauste) Myran

DECORAH, IA - Ardelle B. (Nauste) Myran, 91, of Decorah, IA and formerly of Coon Valley, died Friday April 8, 2022.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday April 12, 2022, at the Seland Funeral Home in Coon Valley with burial to follow in the Coon Valley Lutheran Cemetery. A visitation will be held from noon until service time. Condolences may be given at selandsfuneralhome.com.