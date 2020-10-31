Menu
Ardis B. Severson

LA CROSSE/VIROQUA -- Ardis B. Severson, 93, of La Crosse passed away Wednesday evening Oct. 28, 2020, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 2, at the Southwest Prairie Lutheran Church in rural Viroqua with Pastor Timothy Dunham officiating. Friends may call after 10 a.m. Monday at the church. Masks are required. Condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.thorsonfuneralhome.com. The Thorson Funeral Home of Viroqua is proudly serving the family.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Oct. 31, 2020.
