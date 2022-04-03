Menu
Arla Jean Redman
FUNERAL HOME
Coulee Region Cremation Group
133 Mason St
Onalaska, WI
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 7 2022
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
The Gathering Place
Arla Jean Redman

LA CROSSE - Arla Jean Redman 86, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St. Onalaska. Pastor Becky Goche will officiate. Visitations will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at The Gathering Place and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Apr. 3, 2022.
Sponsored by Coulee Region Cremation Group The Gathering Place Event Center.
I am so sad to hear of the passing of a beautiful lady who was a friend and neighbor. I enjoyed my talks with her and our book exchanges. The loss of a son was a sad bond that we shared. She was beautiful inside and out and I will miss her greatly.
Ann Willford
Friend
April 1, 2022
