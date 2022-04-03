Arla Jean Redman

LA CROSSE - Arla Jean Redman 86, passed away Sunday, March 20, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St. Onalaska. Pastor Becky Goche will officiate. Visitations will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at The Gathering Place and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Friday. A full obituary can be found at www.couleecremation.com