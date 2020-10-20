Arlan Schmidt

Arlan Schmidt, 75, was born to Arnold and Adeline (Shane) Schmidt, Dec. 31, 1944. Arlan grew up on a dairy farm in Burns, and was a lifelong resident of Bangor. Arlan passed away peacefully at Gundersen Health System Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.

Arlan was a strong servant leader. He was a lifetime member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church, serving as church treasurer and church president. He was an adult leader for the town of Bangor 4-H Club, 1993 La Crosse County 4-H Honor Leader, and the recipient of the 1998 La Crosse Farm Bureau "Distinguished Service to Agriculture" award. Arlan was a lifetime member of the Bangor Booster Club. He served as treasurer for the Bangor Business Club, Mindoro Business Club, was a member of the West Salem Business Club, and a member of the Bangor Lions Club, serving as president in 2009. He was also named the Mindoro Spanferkel Parade Marshall in 1997.

Arlan served as treasurer for the Bangor Area Historical Society and the La Crosse County Historical Society. He was a lifetime member, treasurer, and business manager of the La Crosse County Agricultural Society.

Arlan worked for First National Bank of Bangor for 56 years, starting in 1964, and served on their Board of Directors. A special thanks to the Bosshard family for their friendship and support over the years.

Arlan was an avid gardener and woodworker. Arlan and Mary took many trips to shop for and collect antiques; they traveled around the world with family and friends. Arlan's children reminisce about the many memories of family road trips throughout the U.S. and will remember him for his dry sense of humor and sound advice.

Arlan was preceded in death by Lois (Evans) Schmidt, his wife of six years; his parents, Arnold and Adeline Schmidt; his parents-in-law, Arnold and Theresa Arentz; his sister, Mary Ann (Dennis) Elwood; and brother-in-law, Bob Ohland.

Arlan is survived by his wife of 47 years, Mary Schmidt; children, Lisa (Joe) Hemker of Sparta, Laurie (Tom) Charlesworth of Waupaca, Wis., and Jeff (Kathryn) Schmidt of Bangor. Arlan was the proud grandfather to Eli Hemker, Ella Hemker, and Tyson Schmidt. Arlan is further survived by his siblings, Allan (Becky) Schmidt, Randy (Judy) Schmidt and Susan (Quin) Feuerstein; sister-in-law, Patty (Jim) Schermerhorn; and brothers-in-law, Bill (Peg) Arentz, Sam (Sandy) Arentz, Tom (Pam) Arentz, Chuck (Cheryl) Arentz, and Terry (Sue) Arentz. Arlan is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, extended family, and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bangor. Visitors may call from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, and from 10 a.m. until the time of service Saturday, at the church.

The Fossum Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.fossumfuneralhome.com. Due to COVID-19 regulations, physical distancing and mask use will be expected.