Arlene M. Dunnigan
BLACK RIVER FALLS -- Arlene M. Dunnigan, 78, of Black River Falls passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at her home.
A private memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Dec. 19, at Guardian Angels Parish at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 507 Main St., Black River Falls. The Rev. Emmanuel Stella Famiyeh and Father Dan Thelen are con-celebrating. Burial will be in St. Malachys Catholic Cemetery, town of Disco, Jackson Cty. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Arlene's memory to the St. Malachy's Catholic Cemetery Association, c/o Mary Woods. For full obituary information and online condolences please visit www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com. The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, Tomah is assisting the family.