To Marie, Paul, Carmel, and Peggy, I am so sorry about your mom´s passing. Arlene and the Dunnigan farm are a big part of my childhood memories. Your mom was always so welcoming and kind to us Fox cousin´s (as were you all). It´s so sad, but you guys were lucky to have her. She was a special woman. I´m sorry about not being able to attend the visitation. I would be there if I could. My mom just had knee surgery yesterday and I want to be able to help her without any worries about Covid. You´re in our thoughts and prayers, Tim, Dana, Ava, and Sophie Fox

Timothy Fox December 15, 2020