Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Arlene M. Dunnigan
FUNERAL HOME
Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home Inc
801 E Monowau
Tomah, WI

Arlene M. Dunnigan

BLACK RIVER FALLS -- Arlene M. Dunnigan, 78, of Black River Falls passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at her home.

A private memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Dec. 19, at Guardian Angels Parish at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 507 Main St., Black River Falls. The Rev. Emmanuel Stella Famiyeh and Father Dan Thelen are con-celebrating. Burial will be in St. Malachys Catholic Cemetery, town of Disco, Jackson Cty. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Arlene's memory to the St. Malachy's Catholic Cemetery Association, c/o Mary Woods. For full obituary information and online condolences please visit www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com. The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, Tomah is assisting the family.


Published by La Crosse Tribune from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
19
Mass of Christian Burial
Guardian Angels Parish at St. Joseph Catholic Church
507 Main St., Black River Falls, WI
Funeral services provided by:
Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home Inc
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home Inc.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
To Marie, Paul, Carmel, and Peggy, I am so sorry about your mom´s passing. Arlene and the Dunnigan farm are a big part of my childhood memories. Your mom was always so welcoming and kind to us Fox cousin´s (as were you all). It´s so sad, but you guys were lucky to have her. She was a special woman. I´m sorry about not being able to attend the visitation. I would be there if I could. My mom just had knee surgery yesterday and I want to be able to help her without any worries about Covid. You´re in our thoughts and prayers, Tim, Dana, Ava, and Sophie Fox
Timothy Fox
December 15, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results