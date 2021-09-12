Menu
Arlene L. Pietsch
1928 - 2021
BORN
1928
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home & Crematory - Viroqua
123 W. Decker St.
Viroqua, WI

Arlene L. Pietsch (nee Richter)

VIROQUA - Arlene L. Pietsch (nee Richter), age 93, of Viroqua, WI, passed away peacefully Friday, September 10, 2021. She was born January 11, 1928, to Kurt and Nellie (nee Beischer) Richter. She married Donald J. Pietsch in 1947. Music was her passion.

Survivors include her children: Robert (Mary) Pietsch, Kristine (Lawrence) Krenn, Nancy (Phil) Souders, Karen (Lou) Alt, John (Deb) Pietsch, and Bette Pietsch (Jerald Eckman); 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.

Arlene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald; two sisters, Mildred (Thomas) Czarnecki and Dorothy (Joseph) Meilenner.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the family are appreciated for a future memorial in Arlene's name.

Funeral Services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Westby, WI. Visitation was held at the church from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune from Sep. 12 to Sep. 17, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
15
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
Westby, WI
Sep
15
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
Westby, WI
Vosseteig-Larson Funeral Home & Crematory - Viroqua
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
