Arlene L. Pietsch (nee Richter)

VIROQUA - Arlene L. Pietsch (nee Richter), age 93, of Viroqua, WI, passed away peacefully Friday, September 10, 2021. She was born January 11, 1928, to Kurt and Nellie (nee Beischer) Richter. She married Donald J. Pietsch in 1947. Music was her passion.

Survivors include her children: Robert (Mary) Pietsch, Kristine (Lawrence) Krenn, Nancy (Phil) Souders, Karen (Lou) Alt, John (Deb) Pietsch, and Bette Pietsch (Jerald Eckman); 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.

Arlene was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Donald; two sisters, Mildred (Thomas) Czarnecki and Dorothy (Joseph) Meilenner.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the family are appreciated for a future memorial in Arlene's name.

Funeral Services were held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Westby, WI. Visitation was held at the church from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.