Menu
Search by Name
Menu
La Crosse Tribune
La Crosse Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Arlene Rae Ready

Arlene Mae Ready

LA CRESCENT, MN - Arlene Mae Ready, 95 of La Crescent, MN, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at the Church of the Crucifixion in La Crescent. Burial will take place in the Crucifixion Cemetery.

Friends may call on the family at the church on Tuesday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again at the church on Wednesday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. To read Arlene's entire obituary and leave condolences, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.


Published by La Crosse Tribune on Apr. 21, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.