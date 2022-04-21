Arlene Mae Ready

LA CRESCENT, MN - Arlene Mae Ready, 95 of La Crescent, MN, passed away on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at the Church of the Crucifixion in La Crescent. Burial will take place in the Crucifixion Cemetery.

Friends may call on the family at the church on Tuesday evening from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and again at the church on Wednesday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass. To read Arlene's entire obituary and leave condolences, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.